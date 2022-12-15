Canada's Cristobal Tapia de Veer Has Unlikely Hit With 'White Lotus' Theme

The hottest track at dance clubs and music festivals right now comes from a Canadian artist – and it’s not Kaytranada or deadmau5.

“Renaissance (Main Title Theme)” comes from Montreal’s Cristobal Tapia de Veer, who composed it for season two of the HBO series The White Lotus (available in Canada on Crave). It features the voice of Montreal's Stephanie Osorio holding a single note that Tapia de Veer sampled and played on a keyboard.

“It’s really unexpected,” Tapia de Veer, 49, told Buzzfeed earlier this month. “Unlike producing the stuff for a band or my own record, this is never the intent for a show. It’s always about serving the show and not thinking really about a stand-alone hit or single or anything like that. So it’s kind of the cherry on top.”

But, Tapia de Veer conceded the track is suited for clubs. “It feels like a party and just an all-out celebration,” he said.

It should not come as too much of a surprise that Tapia de Veer has a dance club hit. He was part of Canadian dance act One Ton, which released two albums and earned a JUNO nomination for New Group of the Year in 2003 before splitting up.

Clips of “Renaissance (Main Title Theme)” being played for crowds are showing up regularly on social media, as are some hilarious memes.

In September, Tapia de Veer won a pair of Creative Arts Emmy Awards for the music he created for the first season of The White Lotus. He earned Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special.

The cast of Season 2 of The White Lotus includes Toronto's Adam DiMarco, who is familiar to many Canadians for starring in a series of Rogers commercials a decade ago.

The White Lotus is available in Canada on Crave, which is part of Bell Media, owner of this website.

