Canada's Cristobal Tapia de Veer Wins Emmys

Canada’s Cristobal Tapia de Veer won a pair of Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night for the music he created for The White Lotus.

The Montreal-based composer won Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music and Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special.

He is the first Canadian to win the Main Title category since Ontario’s Trevor Morris in 2011 (for The Borgias).

Born in Chile, Tapia de Veer earned his degree in classical music from the Quebec Music Conservatory. He was part of Canadian dance act One Ton, which released two albums and earned JUNO nomination in 2003 before splitting up.

The 48-year-old’s list of credits includes music for the British series Utopia and an episode of Black Mirror.