Canada's David Furnish To Co-Direct Elton John Doc

Canada’s David Furnish is co-directing a documentary about his husband Elton John’s final tour.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances And The Years That Made His Legend will blend new scenes of the singer and his family with previously unseen concert footage.

In a statement, Toronto-born Furnish said the doc “represents more than just Elton’s career – it’s his life.” He promised a film that “feels authentic and evocative.”

Furnish previously directed the 1997 documentary Elton John: Tantrums & Tiaras. He and John have been together since 1993 and were married in 2014.

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road is being co-directed by R.J. Cutler, who helmed last year’s Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

No release date has been announced but the film will get a limited release in cinemas before streaming on Disney+.

John, 75, is currently on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. He is scheduled to perform Sept. 7 and 8 at Rogers Centre in Toronto and Oct. 21 and 22 at BC Place in Vancouver.