Canada's deadmau5 Hosting 3-Day Florida Bash

Canada’s deadmau5 is counting on Florida being fully vaccinated by October.

Not many details have been announced but Day of the Deadmau5 is being described as a “three-day takeover” scheduled for Oct. 28 to 21.

The event’s official website claims it’s happening in Miami – even though the itinerary suggests all the action will be in Miami Beach, the city across the causeway. (At the time of writing, the site also misspelled “Pomegranate” – the title of the song deadmau5 recorded with The Neptunes.)

Packages, ranging from $439 to $639 per person, go on sale March 30 and require a $30 deposit. (It promises a “COVID-19 Money Back Guarantee.”)

So far, the itinerary includes events with deadmau5, his techno alter ego Testpilot and “special guests” (one of the venues is a hotel backed by his “Pomegranate” collaborator Pharrell Williams).