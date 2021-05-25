Canada's Eric McCormack Helps Recreate Pic Of Music Icons

Elton John, Alice Cooper and songwriter Bernie Taupin on Saturday recreated a photo they took 50 years ago – with a little help from a Canadian.

Toronto-born actor Eric McCormack posed with the trio of music legends for the pic, which he shared on Twitter along with the original 1971 snapshot, which included comedian Paul Lynde (who died in 1982).

“Bernie Taupin’s 21st Birthday and, last night, his 71st,” McCormack wrote. “50 years later and I got to be Paul Lynde! 15-year-old me would be losing his mind!”

McCormack was a high school classmate of John’s husband David Furnish.

John marked Taupin’s birthday by sharing a photo of the pair on Instagram that he captioned: “Celebrating the milestone birthday of my musical soulmate. Happy Birthday Brother, I love you.”

John and Taupin have been musical partners since the late ‘60s. At the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020, they won Best Original Song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” from the biopic Rocketman.