Canada's Gordon Deppe Tests Positive For COVID-19

Canadian musician Gordon Deppe shared news late Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’m double vaccinated and took all the precautions and still got it,” wrote the Spoons frontman, who has also been the touring guitarist with A Flock of Seagulls since 2018, in a Facebook post.

Deppe, 62, said he probably contracted the virus while on tour in the U.S. with A Flock of Seagulls. He is self-isolating at his home in Ontario.

“My symptoms, at worst, feel like a really bad flu,” he said.

Deppe said his wife, pharmacist Megan Crockett, is also in quarantine. “Thankfully she had her booster shot last week and tested negative,” he shared, “but she still has symptoms that worry me. If I made her sick because of my travelling, I'll never forgive myself.”

Deppe played at three shows last week in California and was on a break before returning to the state for concerts this weekend. A Flock of Seagulls is next scheduled to perform on Dec. 18 in New York City and will be part of the line-up at a retro dance party on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas.

“I thought somehow I was immune and did all the right things, but I tested fate just a little too long,” Deppe wrote. "In the blink of an eye everything can change.

“Please be more careful than you even thought you had to be. Make sure you're vaccinated, get your booster, take every precaution and, most of all, take care of each other. Like I found out the hard way, we are not invincible.”

Spoons recently released the greatest hits collection Repeatable as well as Echoes, which features the group’s songs interpreted by other artists.

Deppe is scheduled to perform with the Spoons on Dec. 30 in Niagara Falls, Ont.