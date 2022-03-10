Canada's Grimes Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Elon Musk

Surprise! Canadian music artist Grimes welcomed a second baby with billionaire Elon Musk in December.

The 33-year-old B.C. native, whose real name is Claire Boucher, revealed the baby’s existence during an interview with Devin Gordon for Vanity Fair.

Daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or “Y,” was born via a surrogate. She’s a sibling to son X Æ A-Xii, who was born on May 4, 2020.

Grimes shared news of her daughter’s birth only after Gordon heard the baby crying while at the singer’s home in Austin, Texas.

It is the second child for Grimes and seventh for Musk, who has five sons – twins Griffin and Xavier and triplets Damain, Saxon and Kai – from his marriage to author Justine Wilson.

Last September, Musk said he and Grimes were “semi-separated” after about three years together “but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.”