Canada's Joni Mitchell Named 2022 MusiCares Person Of The Year

Canada’s Joni Mitchell has been named the 2022 MusiCares person of the year, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old is the eighth female solo artist to be honoured since 1991 and only the second Canadian, after Neil Young in 2010. She was born in Fort Macleod, Alberta, raised in Saskatoon and started her music career in Toronto but has lived most of her life in California.

Mitchell will be feted at a gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Jan. 29, 2022 – two nights ahead of the 64th Grammy Awards.

“I’m honoured to be chosen as person of the year by this great charity,” read a statement from Mitchell. “I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need.”

MusiCares funds programs and services that assist people in the music community.

“We are so excited to bring together an amazing line-up of artists to celebrate the musical legacy of Joni Mitchell,” said MusiCares executive director Laura Segura, in a release. “She is being honoured not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she's brought to so many artists.”

Last month, it was announced that Mitchell will be a recipient of the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes artists for their lifetime contributions to American culture, on Dec. 5 in Washington, D.C.