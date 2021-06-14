Canada's Justin Bieber To Headline 'Made In America' Festival
Justin Bieber, who was born and raised in Canada, will headline this year’s Made In America Festival.
The singer was unveiled Monday as part of a line-up that also includes Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg and Roddy Ricch.
The festival, founded in 2012 by Jay-Z, is scheduled for Sept. 4-5 in downtown Philadelphia and will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania.
Last year’s edition was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bieber is taking a few gigs before the end of the year to warm up for his 2022 Justice world tour, which includes Toronto on March 25, June 7 and June 8 as well as Ottawa on March 28, Montreal on March 29.
The pop star recently announced he will perform July 9 at the Encore Theater inside the Wynn Las Vegas. It will be Bieber's first concert in front of a live audience in four years and first full-length performance since his virtual New Year's Eve concert.
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Justin Bieber