Canada's Justin Fancy Steps Into Grammy Spotlight

Justin Fancy, a rising talent on the Canadian country music scene, is getting some valuable exposure from the folks behind the Grammys.

The singer from Conception Bay, Newfoundland performs his new single “Beauty Queen” on this week’s edition of the Recording Academy’s Press Play At Home series.

“My journey as a recording artist has been nothing short of amazing so far, and now I’ve been given this amazing opportunity to perform for a whole new audience south of the border and beyond,” Fancy said, in a release.

“I’m really looking at this as a huge stepping-stone in my career.”

Fancy is the first Canadian country act to be featured on Press Play At Home. He was named the Music NL 2020 Country Artist of the Year and Rising Star of the Year and is nominated this year for Album of the Year (Sure Beats a Good Time), Solo Artist of the Year and Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year.

“Beauty Queen” is the lead single from Fancy’s new EP, which is set to drop early next year.

Check out his Press Play At Home performance below: