Canada's KAYTRANADA On Biden-Harris Inauguration Playlist

A track by Canada’s KAYTRANADA is among 46 on the Biden-Harris Inauguration Playlist unveiled last week.

The 28-year-old Montreal artist’s “What You Need” featuring Toronto singer Charlotte Day Wilson is on the playlist compiled by The Raedio and D-Nice. The song was included on KAYTRANADA's 2019 album Bubba.

“These songs and artists reflect the relentless spirit and rich diversity of America,” said Tony Allen of the Presidential Inauguration Committee. “They are the score to a new chapter and will help bring people together as the Biden-Harris Administration begins its important work to unite our country.”

Also on the playlist are Bruce Springsteen (“We Take Care of Our Own”), Kendrick Lamar (“Now Or Never” ft. Mary J. Blige), Led Zeppelin (“Fool In the Rain”), Dua Lipa (“Levitating”), Vampire Weekend (“Unbelievers”) and Beyoncé (“FIND YOUR WAY BACK”).