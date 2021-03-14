Canada's KAYTRANADA Wins 2 Grammys

The winner of the first two awards at the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday was Canada’s KAYTRANADA.

The 28-year-old DJ-producer won Best Dance Recording for “10%” ft. Kali Uchis and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Bubba.

“This is crazy. This is insane,” KAYTRANADA said while accepting the latter. “I’m taking this one back to Montreal.”

These are the first Grammys for KAYTRANADA, who is also up for Best New Artist.

"10,000 Hours," Justin Bieber's collaboration with Dan & Shay, was named Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

Another Canadian winner in the pre-show was Shawn Everett, the Calgary native who was part of the team claiming Best Engineered Album - Non-Classical for Beck's Hyperspace.

Other early winners include Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS, whose "No Time To Die" from the forthcoming 007 flick of the same name won Best Song Written For Visual Media. “What?! Thank you so much. That’s so insane," said Eilish. "It was a dream to make this song, to work on this. I have no words. I can’t believe this is real."

It is the sixth Grammy for Eilish, whose "Everything I Wanted" is up in three categories this year.

Megan Thee Stallion got emotional as she accepted the award for Best Rap Performance – her first Grammy – for "Savage" ft. Beyoncé. "I still can’t even believe this," she said after letting out three screams. "What?! Me?!"

King’s Disease by Nas won Best Rap Album and rap star Kanye West earned his 22nd Grammy thanks to Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, Jesus Is King.

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance went to "Rain On Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.

Beyoncé added two Grammys to her collection early on – one for being featured on "Savage" and Best Music Video with co-director Jenn Nkiru for “Brown Skin Girl” with SAINt JHN and Wizkid ft. Blue Ivy Carter.

The award in the latter category also goes to Blue Ivy, the nine-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. While it is her first Grammy, she’s not quite the youngest winner ever – that title belongs to Leah Peasall, who was only eight when her trio The Peasall Sisters won a Grammy for Album of the Year in 2001 for contributing “In The Highways” to the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack.

Imanbeck Zeikenov won Best Remixed Recording for his hit version of “Roses” by SAINt JHN.

Wilco’s Ode to Joy earned Lawrence Azerrad and Jeff Tweedy the Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package award.

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice was named Best Music Film. While accepting the award, producer James Keach had the first awkward moment of this year’s Grammys when he accidentally flipped the surnames of co-producers Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman.

“I Remember Everything,” the last song Jon Prine recorded, was named Best American Roots Performance. Prine died last April of COVID-19 complications at 73.

Fiona Apple, James Taylor, Body Count, The Strokes, Brittany Howard, Vince Gill, Brandi Carlile and producer Andrew Watt are among the other artists who received Grammys during the non-televised show.