Canada's Kiesza Moves To Norway For 'Next Chapter'

Canadian singer Kiesza, best known for her 2014 hit “Hideaway,” said Thursday she is now living in Northern Europe.

“It’s official. I moved to Norway yesterday and am setting up my cabin for the next chapter,” the 34-year-old Calgary native tweeted. “Many Nordic men cross country skiing past my window. Rediscovering my love of jam.”

Kiesza, who has Norwegian roots on her father’s side (her surname Ellestad is Norwegian), explained during a recent appearance on the Studio 22 podcast that she plans to live in the country for “an extended period of time” to lead a performance class at “this really cool school that some friends of mine started.”

On Jan. 19, Kiesza tweeted that she and her two dogs were leaving Los Angeles. “It’s a deep decision from the heart and I have no idea what’s going to come of this adventure,” she wrote, “but I can’t wait to share little bits and pieces of this new quest with you!”

Days later, while in Toronto awaiting her visa, Kiesza said she was looking forward to “the first day I go swimming in a cold lake in the middle of the winter in below freezing temperatures…which is totally normal in Norway.”

Kiesza was forced to put her life on hold after suffering a brain injury in the summer of 2017, when the Uber in which she was a passenger was hit by a taxi in a downtown Toronto intersection.

In 2020, she released her sophomore album Crave, which was followed by the EPs Dark Tales and Tommy – all via her label Zebra Spirit Tribe. Kiesza said last month that she has finished work on her third album.

She and Chris Malinchak, as MalinKi, recently released a single titled “Tree.”