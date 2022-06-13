Canada's Kris Wu Tried For Sexual Assault In China

Kris Wu, the Chinese-Canadian pop star who was arrested last summer and accused of sexual assault, was on trial in Beijing on Friday.

According to state-controlled media, the 31-year-old’s trial at the Chaoyang District People’s Court was closed to the public. A verdict will be announced at a later date. (China’s criminal trials almost never end with acquittal.)

Wu, who spent most of his childhood in Vancouver, was accused of rape and “group licentiousness.” He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of rape – although a life sentence or death sentence is also possible – and up to five years in prison for the second charge.

In July 2021, a 19-year-old alleged that Wu lured teenaged girls into having sex with him by offering opportunities in music or acting. (The age of consent in China is 14.) She said she was pressured to consume alcohol and later woke up in Wu’s bed.

Wu denied the allegations. In a statement he shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo: “I didn't seduce, drug, or rape anyone! There were no underage girls. If there were really such behaviour, you can be assured that I will send myself to prison! I take legal responsibility for everything that I say here!”

Wu is a popular singer, actor and model in China. His movie roles include the made-in-Ontario flick XXX: Return of Xander Cage. He was identified by Chinese authorities as a Canadian citizen, so he could face deportation.

Global Affairs Canada cited the Privacy Act in declining to comment on the case.

When the accusations were made public, Wu lost endorsement deals he had with brands like Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Porsche, Lancôme, and L’Oreal in China. He has been in custody since August 2021.