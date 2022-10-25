Canada's Meghan Patrick Marries Mitchell Tenpenny

Canadian country singer Meghan Patrick is a married woman!

The 35-year-old Ontario native tied the knot Sunday with her longtime beau, country singer Mitchell Tenpenny, 33. The two were engaged last November.

“I can’t wait to spend forever with you,” Patrick captioned a photo the couple supplied to People. In a second post, she shared a pic of the newlyweds dancing. "Marry the man who makes you smile like this,” gushed Patrick.

When she released the song “Never Giving Up On You” last year, Patrick explained: “If there’s one thing I’ve learned about love in this past year, it’s that it’s not just about romance, sparks and the good times. It’s about continuing to choose that person over and over again, even when things are rough.

“When I love something, I go all in, but it doesn’t always stick. True love is knowing this about yourself, but realizing you’ve found the one thing (or person) you will never give up on, no matter how hard it gets.”

In January, Patrick expressed her support for the so-called “Freedom Convoy” and its illegal occupation of Ottawa but insisted she is not anti-vax.