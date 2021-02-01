Canada's Orville Peck Nominated At GLAAD Media Awards

Canadian country singer Orville Peck has been nominated at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The awards honour films, TV shows, musicians and works of journalism that “fairly, accurately and inclusively represent the LGBT community and issues relevant to the community.”

Peck, who released his debut album Pony in 2019 and the EP Show Pony last year, is up for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist. Other nominees include Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét.

Nominated for Outstanding Music Artist are Adam Lambert, Brandy Clark, Halsey, Kehlani, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Ricky Martin and Sam Smith.

Check out the GLAAD Media Awards nominees in music categories below:

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist

Arca

Chika

FLETCHER

Keiynan Lonsdale

Kidd Kenn

Orville Peck

Phoebe Bridgers

Rina Sawayama

Trixie Mattel

Victoria Monét

Outstanding Music Artist

Adam Lambert

Brandy Clark

Halsey

Kehlani

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

Pabllo Vittar

Peppermint

Ricky Martin

Sam Smith