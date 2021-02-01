Canada's Orville Peck Nominated At GLAAD Media Awards
Canadian country singer Orville Peck has been nominated at the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards.
The awards honour films, TV shows, musicians and works of journalism that “fairly, accurately and inclusively represent the LGBT community and issues relevant to the community.”
Peck, who released his debut album Pony in 2019 and the EP Show Pony last year, is up for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist. Other nominees include Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét.
Nominated for Outstanding Music Artist are Adam Lambert, Brandy Clark, Halsey, Kehlani, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, Ricky Martin and Sam Smith.
Check out the GLAAD Media Awards nominees in music categories below:
Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist
Arca
Chika
FLETCHER
Keiynan Lonsdale
Kidd Kenn
Orville Peck
Phoebe Bridgers
Rina Sawayama
Trixie Mattel
Victoria Monét
Outstanding Music Artist
Adam Lambert
Brandy Clark
Halsey
Kehlani
Lady Gaga
Miley Cyrus
Pabllo Vittar
Peppermint
Ricky Martin
Sam Smith
