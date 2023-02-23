Canada's Ryan Reynolds To Star In 'Boy Band'

Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with fellow Canadian Shawn Levy to make a comedy flick titled Boy Band.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project is described as “a boy band reunion movie.”

Reynolds co-wrote it with Jesse Andrews and will both star in and produce it. (He showed off his vocal skills in last year’s holiday musical Spirited.) Levy will co-produce the project and could direct it.

Reynolds, who hails from Vancouver, and Montreal-born Levy previously worked together on The Adam Project and Free Guy and are about to start shooting Deadpool 3.

THR reported that Reynolds hopes to film Boy Band later this year or early next.

Reynolds has previously admitted to being a "huge fan" of Mariah Carey and, as Deadpool, defended Nickelback.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that Maximum Effort, a company Reynolds co-founded, is an investor in a 1.2 million-square-foot production studio scheduled to be built just outside Toronto.

Reynolds has made a number of films in his native country, including Deadpool, Deadpool 2, The Adam Project, Chaos Theory, Blade: Trinity, Foolproof and Dick.