Canada's Sass Jordan Honouring Taylor Hawkins With Live Album

Canadian singer Sass Jordan is honouring the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins with the forthcoming release of Live in New York Ninety-Four.

The collection was recorded at the New York City’s South Street Seaport during a 1994 tour in support of her third studio album Rats. Hawkins played in Jordan’s band, along with Tony Reyes, Nick Lashley and Stevie Salas.

“As we hit the milestone that marks one year since Taylor left us, I wanted to do something to honour his memory – a recognition and appreciation for his glorious, big, beautiful energy which lives on through this recording and in all of our hearts,” Jordan said, in a release.

Live in New York Ninety-Four will be available digitally starting April 28 (with a limited-edition vinyl to follow). It is being previewed with the release of “High Road Easy.”

Jordan, 60, said the song “was in its infancy in those days – you can really hear it in the way the band attacks and tears it to pieces, rampaging through its whole length like the pack of road dogs that we were.”

Hawkins died last March while on tour with Foo Fighters in Bogotá, Colombia. He was 50. At the time, Jordan reacted on social media with: “I am in shock. He was my little brother … I loved him very much – and he loved everyone and was not afraid to show it … I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Jordan has several shows lined-up in Canada this summer, including Sherwood Park, AB (June 24), Pictou, NS (July 7), Kitchener, ON (July 22), Maple Ridge, BC (Aug. 12) and Prince George, BC (Aug. 13).

Though born in England, she grew up in Montreal and had breakthrough success with 1988’s “Tell Somebody,” which earned her a JUNO for Most Promising Female Vocalist. Her 10th studio album Bitches Blues came out last year.