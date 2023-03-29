Canada's Shania Twain, Alanis Morissette To Perform On CMT Awards

Two Canadian music stars have been added to the lineup of performers at Sunday’s CMT Music Awards.

Shania Twain and Alanis Morissette, as well as Gwen Stefani, will join previously announced acts Darius Rucker with The Black Crowes, Wynonna Judd with Ashley McBryde, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and the show’s co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown.

Twain will be honoured with the CMT Equal Play Award in recognition of her work as an advocate for diversity in country music. Jennifer Nettles and Linda Martell are the only past recipients of the award.

Morissette will perform her 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” with former CMT Next Women of Country honourees Morgan Wade, Ingrid Andress, Madeline Edwards and Lainey Wilson.

The fan-voted CMT Music Awards will be broadcast from Austin, Texas on April 2. Wilson leads the nominations with four followed by Johnson, Brown and Jelly Roll with three each.