Canada's Tate McRae Teams Up With Troye Sivan, Regard On 'You'

Canada’s Tate McRae lends her voice to “You,” a brand new track from Regard and Troye Sivan.

“You got me at my baddest / And you got me round your fingertip,” the 17-year-old Alberta native sings. "Should be fed up with your bulls**t / But everything about you, no I can’t resist.”

McRae, whose singles include “You Broke Me First” and “Rubberband,” said of the song, in a release: “It’s a totally different vibe than any of my usual songs, but still has the emotional and lyrical depth that I always try to write.”

Produced by Regard, "You" is credited to seven songwriters, including Regard, Sivan and McRae.

“You” is the first new song of 2021 from Sivan, who released the EP In a Dream last year. Regard (aka Dardan Aliu) went viral on TikTok with "Ride It," his remix of Jay Sean's 2008 single.

Check out the lyric video below: