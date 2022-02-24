Canada's Tegan And Sara Slam Texas Governor

Canadian pop duo Tegan and Sara have made it clear how they feel about an attack on transgender youth in Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott this week ordered the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate “gender-transitioning procedures” as child abuse after his attorney general Ken Paxton defined gender-affirming care as child abuse under state laws.

“F**k Greg Abbott. And f**k every single adult obsessively fixating on hurting trans youth instead of offering love, support, and respect,” tweeted Tegan and Sara on Wednesday. “You are monsters. Every single one of you. F**k off already you dinosaurs.”

The Vancouver-based music stars, whose eponymous foundation supports the LGBTQ community, also shared a thread on how to help.

Other stars who have spoken out include Gabrielle Union, Josh Gad, Kerry Washington, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jon Cryer, Bradley Whitford, Anthony Rapp, George Takei and Elijah Wood.

Former boy band member and Glee star Kevin McHale tweeted: “Greg Abbott can go f**k himself.”