Canada's Terri Clark Going On Tour With Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire announced this week she is heading out on tour – and although she’s not coming to Canada, she’s taking a Canadian country star on the road.

“I’m ready to get back out there with my buddy Terri Clark,” McEntire told fans in a video message.

Clark, who was born in Quebec and raised in Alberta, will join McEntire on the 17-city trek between Oct. 13 and Nov. 19.

“When I got the phone call I just about jumped through the roof,” Clark said in a video message, describing McEntire as her “hero, mentor and friend.”

Clark has gone on tour with McEntire before, including 2005’s Two Hats and a Redhead Tour with Brad Paisley. The 53-year-old, who now calls Nashville home, has released 11 studio albums. Last year, Clark released her take on the Holly Williams song “The Highway,” which she said was inspired by the pandemic lockdowns and her urge to get back to performing.