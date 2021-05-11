Canada's Tory Lanez Accused Of Assault

Canada’s Tory Lanez has been accused of punching Prince Michael Harty of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

According to TMZ, Harty needed medical attention after he was allegedly struck on the left side of his face early last Monday morning by Lanez at the Vendôme nightclub in Miami Beach. Lanez is named as a suspect on a police report.

A rep for Lanez told TMZ the rapper-singer was nowhere near Prince at the time of the alleged incident and there are no witnesses or video to support his claim.

Prince previously accused Lanez – whose real name is Daystar Peterson – of assault in 2019 at a different Miami Beach nightclub.

Lanez, an Ontario native who lives in Florida, was charged in Los Angeles last October with assault with a firearm following an investigation into the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020. Lanez, who faces a maximum sentence of more than 22 years in prison, pleaded not guilty.