Canada's Tory Lanez Detained At Vegas Airport: Report

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was detained early Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas after a “large” quantity of marijuana was found in one of his bags.

According to TMZ, Lanez was heading for a flight out of the city when a TSA agent made the discovery. The rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was detained but released.

Marijuana is legal in Nevada but not federally in the U.S., so it can’t be brought onto flights.

Lanez did not acknowledge the incident on social media but took to Instagram Stories to announce he was staying in Vegas and performing Sunday night at Drai’s.

Lanez, an Ontario native who lives in Florida, is awaiting trial on charges of assault with a firearm and possession of an unregistered gun in connection with shots fired at Megan Thee Stallion in 2020. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last month, he was taken into custody inside a Los Angeles courtroom after a judge ruled he violated court orders preventing him from contacting Megan Thee Stallion or discussing any discovery in the case with outside parties.