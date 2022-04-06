Canada's Tory Lanez Handcuffed In Court As Bail Boosted

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was taken into custody in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday after a judge ruled that he violated protective orders stemming from charges he faces connected to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, an Ontario native whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was charged in October 2020 with assault with a firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle following an investigation into the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion three months earlier.

He faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

Lanez pleaded not guilty.

Judge David Herriford found that Lanez violated court orders preventing him from contacting Megan Thee Stallion or discussing any discovery in the case with outside parties and increased Lanez’s bail from $250,000 to $350,000 U.S.

(Last August, Lanez's bail went up by $60,000 U.S. when he was found guilty of violating a court order by attending a music festival where Megan Thee Stallion performed.)

Lanez was handcuffed and spent about five hours in custody before being released. Judge Herriford said Lanez “cannot mention the complaining witness in this case in any social media.”

The trial is expected to get underway on Sept. 14. Lanez’s next court date is June 9.