Canada's Tory Lanez Placed Under House Arrest Until Trial

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was placed under house arrest Wednesday until his trial next month on charges related to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

At a hearing in Los Angeles, Lanez was ordered to stay at his home and to wear an ankle monitor beginning Friday, according to TMZ. The trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 28.

Prosecutors alleged Lanez – an Ontario native whose real name is Daystar Peterson – violated the conditions of his bail in September by having an altercation with singer August Alsina in Chicago.

But the rapper’s lawyer argued that no criminal charges were filed in connection to the alleged assault.

Lanez was charged in October 2020 with assault with a firearm and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.

He pleaded not guilty.

This summer, Megan Thee Stallion made it clear what she hopes will happen to Lanez. “I want him to go to jail,” she told Rolling Stone. “I want him to go under the jail.”

In April, Megan told CBS Mornings she got into an argument with Lanez in the early morning hours of July 12, 2020 outside a house party in the Hollywood Hills. “He said ‘Dance b**ch!’ and he start shooting and I'm just like, 'Oh my god.' He shot a couple of times,” she alleged.

Megan suffered injuries to her feet.