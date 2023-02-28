Canada's Tory Lanez Sentencing Pushed To April

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez will have to wait a little longer to learn his fate after being convicted in December of the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

At a hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday, judge David Herriford set April 10 as the new sentencing date. It is the same date Lanez’ legal team plans to file a motion for a new trial.

Lanez, an Ontario native and Florida resident whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty on Dec. 23 of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The 30-year-old is facing up to 22 years and eight months in prison and deportation to Canada. Lanez has been in custody at the Men's Central Jail in L.A. since the verdict was read.

His sentencing was originally scheduled for Jan. 27 but was pushed to Feb. 28 to allow his new lawyers to review materials.

There was some good news for Lanez on Tuesday – the judge agree to rescind an order that prevented him for publicly commenting on the case.

Two months after the shooting, Lanez addressed the incident in "Money Over Fallouts," a track on DAYSTAR. “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting / But them boys ain’t clean enough," he raps. “I see how they teaming up, watching and I’m calculating / Gotta keep it quiet, I can’t jeopardize the outcome waiting.”

Later, he raps: “I would never put you in no danger / and if I did you would have said it when you seen the cops ... Look at how you doing me / People tryin’ to ruin me / And what’s even worse is I’m still thinking about you and me.”

Lanez has released seven studio albums since 2016, including September's Sorry 4 What, and has collected three consecutive JUNO Awards for Rap Recording of the Year. He also earned the JUNO for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for a collaboration with Jessie Reyez and Tainy.