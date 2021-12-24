Canada's Tory Lanez Spreads Holiday Joy In Florida

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was in a giving mood in the days leading up to Christmas.

The 29-year-old said he spent $100,000 U.S. on bicycles, toys and clothing that he gave away on Wednesday in a parking lot between Plantation and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“I’m just happy that we can spread love and light to people who don’t have on Christmas Day,” Lazes said in an Instagram Story. "This is good to give back and I’m just happy that my hundred-thousand can go into something that’s more meaningful than just a chain or something else that I bought myself.”

The Ontario native, who lives in South Florida, donned a Santa hat to hand out the items.

In a follow-up tweet, Lanez described the giveaway as "a super success" and said "KIDS left happy and excited about gifts and clothes."