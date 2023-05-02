Canada's Tyson Venegas Eliminated From 'American Idol'

Tyson Venegas, the last Canadian standing on this season’s American Idol, has been eliminated from the competition.

The Top 10 was trimmed to Top 7 at the end of Monday’s episode, on which Venegas performed Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved.”

The 17-year-old from Port Moody, B.C. fell short in viewers’ votes and wasn’t “saved” by judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

"Thank you so much everyone for all ur luv," Venegas tweeted late Monday. "Your support means a lot. My @AmericanIdol journey has come to an end but what an honour it has been. Ngl, I’m gonna miss my new fam."

Venegas earned a coveted Platinum ticket after auditioning for the judges last September with Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.”

In 2020, Venegas competed on the Filipino version of The Voice Teens but had to drop out before the “Knockout” rounds due to pandemic travel restrictions.

This Idol season’s only other Canadian contender, Top 26 finalist Emma Busse, was eliminated on the episode that aired on April 23.

With Venegas out, Toronto-born Leah Marlene holds on to her record as the only Canadian to make it all the way to an Idol finale. The singer (whose father is Honeymoon Suite’s Derry Grehan) was up against HunterGirl and last season’s eventual winner Noah Thompson.