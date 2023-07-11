Canada's Walk Of Fame Announces Largest-Ever 'Mega' Induction Of Rock Icons

Canada's Walk Of Fame will induct 13 iconic music acts that ruled the nation's airwaves in the '70s and '80s.

Dubbed Canada's Rock of Fame, the event will happen on September 28 in Toronto at Massey Hall. The list of inductees includes April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger, Lee Aaron, Lighthouse, Loverboy (pictured), Max Webster, Michel Pagliaro, Platinum Blonde, PRISM, Rough Trade, The Parachute Club, and Trooper.

A press release states that it will be "the first of two induction ceremonies in 2023 as part of the organization's 25th anniversary events, followed by the annual induction ceremony and broadcast in December."

Members of all 13 acts will be in attendance, peforming some of their biggest hits live. Presenters, additional performers and special guests will be announced soon.

Tickets for Canada’s Rock of Fame go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10am EST via Ticketmaster. More information can be found here.