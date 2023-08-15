Canada's Walk of Fame To Induct Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne has been named as one of this year's Canada's Walk of Fame inductees.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Walk of Fame announced the Napanee native will receive the honour at a special ceremony on December 2 (airing on CTV at a later date).

Award-winning Cree/Metis actress Tantoo Cardinal, who stars in Martin Scorsese's upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon, will also receive a star on the Walk, in recognition of a five-decade career that includes Dances With Wolves and Legends of the Fall.

Other recent inductees announced include philanthropist and broadcast industry veteran Gary Slaight, as well as Michael Budman and Don Green, co-founders of Roots.

More inductees are set to be announced in the coming months. Previously announced inductees include NHL star Connor McDavid, broadcaster/comedian Rick Mercer, and Degrassi.

Next month, on September 28, the Walk will induct 13 bands as part of its Canada's Rock of Fame event, featuring performances by Loverboy, April Wine, Chilliwack, Glass Tiger and Max Webster, among others.