Canadian Artists Have 3 Of 10 Biggest Songs In U.S.

Three of the biggest songs in the U.S. in the week after Christmas are by Canadian artists.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its 56th week – and record 43rd week in the Top 10. The After Hours track, written by The Weeknd with fellow Canadians Jason Quenneville (aka DaHeala) and Ahmad Balshe (aka Belly), was No. 1 for four weeks last year.

In the No. 4 spot on the Hot 100 is “Holy” by Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper. The song, which peaked at No. 3, jumped from No. 21 in its 15th week on the chart.

Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” ft. Lil Durk also got a post-Christmas boost from No. 25 to No. 7.

The Hot 100 represents U.S. sales, streams and radio airplay based on Nielsen Music/MRC Data. The chart dated Jan. 9, published on Tuesday, reflects numbers from Dec. 25 to 31.

Bieber’s “Lonely” with Benny Blanco jumped from No. 53 to No. 25 on the new chart and his collaboration with fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes, “Monster,” moved up 19 spots to No. 45 in its sixth week on the chart.