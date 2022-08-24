Canadian Company Launches 'Post Malone World Pong League' Kit

Post Malone has partnered with Canada’s Spin Master to launch his version of a popular drinking game.

Post Malone’s World Pong League, which debuted earlier this month, contains six balls, 22 plastic cups and a 20-second digital shot clock that plays Posty comments like “Keep those elbows behind the line, rookie” and “Dunk it! You won’t.” (Beer not included!)

The rap star “was involved every step of the way in this game’s development,” according to a description on the Toronto-based company’s website. “He helped create the balls, the cups and the motivational electronic shot clock speaker. Why? It had to be perfect.”

The kit sells for $39 in Canada.