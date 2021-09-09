Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame Finds New Home

The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) announced Wednesday its Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame has relocated to Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (NMC) in Calgary.

The Hall of Fame, established in 1984, was previously in Merritt, B.C.

“Alberta has been an incredible partner for the CCMA, hosting the CCMA Awards 15 times since 1977,” said CCMA president Amy Jeninga, in a release, “and we couldn’t think of a better home for our growing collection than the National Music Centre.”

Andrew Mosker, president and CEO of the NMC, said it has “proudly served as the collection’s caretaker for over a decade, and we’re thrilled to be entrusted to care for it permanently as its official home.”

The Hall of Fame consists of more than 1,270 pieces representing more than 150 homegrown country artists and inducts one new artist every year. Currently, items from the collection are showcased in the Homegrown Country exhibit at the NMC.