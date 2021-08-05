Canadian Hip Hop Pioneer Michie Mee Sells Her Memoir

Random House Canada announced Thursday it has acquired the rights to a memoir by Canadian hip hop pioneer Michie Mee.

“I wanted to live more musically through the eyes of an artist, before having to relive and write about my journey without the music,” the 50-year-old said, in a release. “Now I have to memorize the music and remember why I wrote the lyrics, so here we go again.”

The yet-to-be-titled memoir is scheduled to be published in the fall of 2023.

Born Michelle McCullock in Jamaica, Mee moved to Toronto as a child and started performing in her early teens. The first Canadian MC to be signed to an American label, she released her debut album Jamaican Funk - Canadian Style in 1991.

According to a release, the memoir – described as “a story of determination, talent and courage;” – will chronicle Mee’s 40-year career of “musical breakthroughs, struggles, and defiance.”

In April, Mee debuted a video for “Made It” ft. Tonya P, a track from her 2020 album Bahdgyal’s Revenge.