Canadian Music Icon Eliminated From 'The Masked Singer'

A Canadian music icon was revealed as one-half of Banana Split on an episode of The Masked Singer that aired Wednesday.

B.C.-born composer and producer David Foster and his wife, singer Katharine McPhee were eliminated from the competition during the Group B Finals.

Banana Split performed P!nk’s “A Million Dreams,” the ‘50s song “Cry Me a River,” “Let ‘er Rip” by The Chicks and Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” on the show. They were eliminated following a performance of the classic “Singin’ in the Rain.”

Robin Thicke, a judge on The Masked Singer, never guessed that Foster was in the costume – even though he’s known Foster all of his life. (McPhee told Billboard she thinks Thicke was “just doing good old-fashioned television acting.”)

Foster, 72, is not the first Canadian to be featured on The Masked Singer. Tommy Chong, Paul Shaffer and Paul Anka have previously been unmasked on the show.

