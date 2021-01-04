Canadian Music Veteran John Alexander Stabbed In Carjacking

Canadian music veteran John Alexander, who signed Alanis Morissette to her first record deal, is recovering in hospital after being stabbed during a carjacking in California.

Alexander was in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Redondo Beach on the morning of Dec. 29 when a man demanded the keys to his black Jeep Grand Cherokee and then stabbed him four times.

Alexander was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery for wounds to his upper back and torso. According to friends, no vital organs were hit and he is expected to make a full recovery.

KTLA reported that police later spotted the stolen vehicle in Rancho Palos Verdes and began a pursuit. The driver crashed into another vehicle, some utility poles, and a wall before being arrested.

Born John Pulkkinen in Ottawa, Alexander was a vocalist in Octavian, which released one album, Simple Kinda People, and opened for Tanya Tucker on her cross-Canada tour before disbanding in 1979. (They reunited for a show in 2012.)

Alexander co-founded a company that managed Canadian acts like Luba and Sheriff. (The latter scored a Billboard hit in 1989 with their 1983 ballad “When I’m With You.”)

While heading A&R at MCA Records Canada, Alexander signed Morissette and steered the release of her self-titled debut album and the follow-up Now Is The Time­. Later, as an executive at MCA Publishing in New York City, Alexander connected Morissette to songwriter-producer Glen Ballard. The result was Jagged Little Pill, which became a global smash and earned seven Grammys.

Alexander has spent the last several years working as a consultant.