Canadian Rapper Tory Lanez Accused Of Hit And Run

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez has been sued by a couple who claim a vehicle he was driving hit theirs back on New Year’s Day.

The lawsuit, filed Sept. 27 in Miami-Dade County, alleges that Lanez was behind the wheel of a matte green 2017 Bentley Bentayga and “negligently operated and/or maintained the motor vehicle by crashing into the rear left side” of a car driven by Krisha Grullon with her husband Jesse Grullon in the passenger seat.

(In the next paragraph, the lawsuit claims Lanez “side swiped” the Grullons’ vehicle.)

The couple claims Lanez “left the scene following the collision without getting out of his vehicle.”

According to the filing, Krishna – who was four months pregnant at the time of the alleged accident – and Jesse suffered injuries and incurred medical expenses as a result. They are also alleging that Lanez caused them “pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, loss of past wages, loss of future earning capacity, mental anguish [and] loss of enjoyment of life.”

The couple is seeking at least $100,000 U.S. in damages.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is a native of Brampton, Ont. but lives in Florida. (Notably, the lawsuit and other documents filed with the court, misspell his stage name as “Torey.”)

Andell Brown, a lawyer for Lanez, told TMZ the lawsuit is baseless and said an insurance company already denied their claim.

In July 2021, Lanez was sued by a man who claimed a 2016 Range Rover owned by the rapper hit a vehicle that then crashed into his. The lawsuit alleged that the driver fled the scene.

Next month, Lanez is scheduled to go on trial in California for charges related to the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. He faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison.