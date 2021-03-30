Canadian Screen Awards: Here's Who's Nominated In Music Categories

A diverse collection of songs have been nominated for Canadian Screen Awards.

Cuban-Canadian musician Hilario Durán, has two tracks in the running for Original Song – “El Milagro” and “Mambo In Dominante” from The Cuban.

He is up against Quebec’s Marie-Hélène Delorme (“Timid Joyous Atrocious” from Sugar Daddy) and Ariana Moffatt (“Merci pour tout” from Thanks for Everything / Merci Pour Tout) as well as Calgary singer Lowell (“Grey Singing in Auditorium” from Bloodthirsty).

Lowell, with Michele Osis, is also nominated for Original Score. The other nominees are Howard Shore (Funny Boy), Mychael Danna (Guest of Honour), Jay McCarrol (The Kid Detective) and Janal Bechthold (Marlene).

In the TV categories, Bechthold is also nominated in the Original Music - Non-Fiction category for both Company Town and Cottagers and Indians.

Todor Kobakov has nods in the Non-Fiction and Fiction categories for Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power and Cardinal: Until the Night.

The other nominees are Tom Third (Coroner); Ari Posner, Amin Bhatia, Sarah Slean and Antonio Naranjo (Detention Adventure); Trevor Morris (Vikings); Darren Fung (A Bee’s Diary); Robert Carli (Toxic Beauty); Asher Lenz, Stephen Skratt (Corn & Peg and Hotel Transylvania: The Series); Ari Posner, Amin Bhatia, Kris Kuzdak and Chris Tait (Let’s Go Luna!); Neil Parfitt (The Remarkable Mr. King); and Meiro Stamm (Xavier Riddle and the Secret).

The 2021 Canadian Screen Awards will be handed out during virtual ceremonies between May 17 and 20.