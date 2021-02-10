Canadian Singer Ryland James Comes Out: 'No More Hiding'

Canadian singer Ryland James took to social media on Tuesday to come out as “queer.”

In a message to his fans, the 21-year-old wrote: “I won’t label myself beyond that as I’ve always been attracted to many different people of different genders throughout my life and feel like no label truly embodies my sexuality fully. I’m just me.”

James, who said he came out to his sisters in 2019, said he decided to share his truth publicly because he owes it to himself, and his fans, “to be the most authentic version of myself I can possible be and to help guide others who may be battling with themselves the way I did.”

Mentioning that he has a boyfriend, he vowed to be a “fearless ambassador, leader, and example of someone who’s living freely and unapologetically with the platform I have.”

The "In My Head" singer said he was taught to hate – and conditioned to hate himself – while at his religious elementary school and at church in his small conservative hometown of Deseronto, Ont. “I’m still recovering from the damage it inflicted to this day,” he wrote.

In a bio published on James’ website, he describes himself as a “loner” in high school who “felt like I didn’t fit in.”

In his message to fans, he wrote: “Today, I love myself more than I ever have, and I’m happier and more content than I’ve ever been.”

James, who is signed to Universal Music Canada, has released singles like “Good To You" "Shoulder to Cry On," "Better Off" and “Water.”

Read his full message below: