Canadian Singer-Songwriter Dan Talevski Engaged

Canadian singer-songwriter Dan Talevski shared news Monday that he is engaged to Laura O’Reilly.

“She said yes,” the 29-year-old captioned pics of on social media. Among those offering congratulations in the comments were Shawn Desman and Karl Wolf.

The couple has a two-year-old daughter, River.

Talevski is known for his 2019 hit “Too Close” with Ria Mae and 2015’s “Guilty As Sin” and “Knock Me Off My Feet.” This year, he released “Detonate.”

He has also co-wrote “House of Cards” by Tyler Shaw and “I Miss U” by Keshia Chanté.