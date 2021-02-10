Canadian Songwriters Shortlisted For Oscar Nominations

A song co-written by a pair of Canadians is among those shortlisted for nominations at this year’s Oscars.

Ontario natives Nasri Atweh (frontman of Canadian band Magic!)and Greg Wells co-wrote John Legend’s “Never Break” with Legend and Benjamin Hudson McIldowie. The track off Legend’s Bigger Love is featured in Giving Voice.

“Never Break” is one of 15 songs on the Best Original Song shortlist, which was determined by Academy voters in the music branch who considered 105 eligible songs. Nominations will be whittled down through another round of voting from March 5 to 9 and announced on March 15.

The Oscars are scheduled to be handed out April 25.

The award for Best Original Song goes to the songwriters.

Also on the shortlist are Charlie Puth’s “Free” (The One and Only Ivan), Christina Aguilera’s “Loyal Brave True” (Mulan), H.E.R.’s “Fight For You” (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Celeste’s “Hear My Voice” (The Trial of the Chicago 7).

MORE: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Among Golden Globe Nominees

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails are shortlisted in the Best Original Score category for their work on Soul (with Jon Batiste) and Mank.

Check out the shortlists below:

ORIGINAL SONG

“Turntables” from All In: The Fight for Democracy

“See What You’ve Done” from Belly of the Beast

“Wuhan Flu” from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

“Husavik” from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Never Break” from Giving Voice

“Make It Work” from Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

“Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah

“lo Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se)

“Rain Song” from Minari

“Show Me Your Soul” from Mr. Soul!

“Loyal Brave True” from Mulan

“Free” from The One and Only Ivan

“Speak Now” from One Night in Miami

“Green” from Sound of Metal

“Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7

ORIGINAL SCORE

Ammonite – Dustin O’Halloran, Volker Bertelmann

Blizzard of Souls – Lolita Ritmanis

Da 5 Bloods – Terence Blanchard

The Invisible Man – Benjamin Wallfisch

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – John Debney

The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Se) – Gabriel Yared

The Little Things – Thomas Newman

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

The Midnight Sky – Alexandre Desplat

Minari – Emile Mosseri

Mulan – Henry Gregson-Williams

News of the World – James Newton Howard

Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Tenet – Ludwig Göransson

The Trial of the Chicago 7 – Daniel Pemberton