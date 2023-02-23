Canadian Star Eliminated On 'The Masked Singer'

One of two competitors ousted on Wednesday’s ABBA-themed episode of The Masked Singer was Canadian comedian Howie Mandel.

The 67-year-old Toronto native, as Rock Lobster, performed “SOS” before his identity was revealed.

Ken Jeong correctly guessed it was Mandel in the costume but both Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Nicole Scherzinger thought it was another Canadian funnyman – Martin Short. Robin Thicke guessed Rock Lobster was Jackass star Steve-O.

Mandel is a judge on America’s Got Talent (which The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon previously hosted) and Canada’s Got Talent.

“When you watch this show, this is fun,” Mandel said of his decision to be on the show, “and I just wanted to have fun.

“And, truth is, I do sing and dance. I dance on TikTok. I have like over 10 million viewers who watch me dance. I said, ‘I must be amazing. I’m going to compete.’”

Mandel joked that it felt “backwards” to be on the stage instead of behind the judges’ desk. Something else felt off, he said.

“As a Jew, we’re not supposed to put lobsters or shellfish in us because it’s not kosher,” he said. “It’s so weird for a Jew to be in a lobster. Everything is backwards tonight. I am so confused.”

Other Canadians who have been unmasked on the popular series include Montreal's William Shatner, Ottawa-born crooner Paul Anka, B.C. composer David Foster, Thunder Bay, Ont. native Paul Shaffer, Edmonton-born Tommy Chong and Manitoba-raised Chris Jericho.

Also eliminated on the episode was ‘80s teen pop star Debbie Gibson, who was unmasked as Night Owl after performing “Fernando” and “The Winner Takes It All.”

McCarthy-Wahlberg was the only judge to correctly guess her identity – the others guessed Sarah Jessica Parker, Paula Abdul, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper or Kylie Minogue.