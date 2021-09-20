Canadian University Offering Course On Drake, The Weeknd

Toronto’s Ryerson University is offering a course on hometown music stars Drake and The Weeknd.

“RTA 950: Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd,” which is being offered to students in the 2022 winter term, will be taught by publicist and author Dalton Higgins.

“Why Drake & The Weeknd one might ask?,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Well, there are great courses out there being taught about numerous rock, folk and pop stars like Miley Cyrus, Bruce Springsteen, Lady Gaga, so why not The Weeknd and [Drizzy].

“It's time to get our Canadian rap & R&B icons recognized & canonized academically or otherwise. And it is CRITICAL for scholars, historians, to examine the Toronto music scene that birthed Drake/Weeknd and helped create the conditions for them to become mega successful.”

Higgins has lectured about hip hop and pop culture at universities around North America for a decade and has penned lesson plans for hip hop textbooks.

“The real fun & deep learning has only really just begun,” he said.