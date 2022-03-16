Canadian University Offering Course On Kanye West

Montreal’s Concordia University is offering what is being hyped as the first of its kind course on Kanye West.

Kanye vs. Ye: Genius by Design will be taught by rapper Yassin “Narcy” Alsalman for 13 weeks beginning Sept. 6.

“This class dissects Ye’s art, design, music, celebrity-life, and cultural impacts in the age of information,” reads a description. “By using Kanye’s albums as cultural, artistic, and personal lenses; this class studies the evolution of his genius, and explores the concept of ‘Kanyetive Dissonance’ – the unique, complex, and controversial natures and contexts of Kanye’s body of work and impacts.”

The course is open to Fine Arts students as an elective.

“This class isn’t only about Kanye,” Alsalman wrote in an Instagram post. “It’s about community , creativity, responsibility, accountability, fame and mental health, dreams and and nightmares – and more importantly, self-actualisation.”

Last year, Toronto’s Ryerson University (currently known as X University while it awaits a new name) announced it was offering a course on hometown music stars Drake and The Weeknd, taught by author Dalton Higgins.

New York University’s Clive Davis Institute ran a course on Taylor Swift, taught by music journalist Brittany Spanos, from Jan. 26 to March 9.