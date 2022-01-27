Canadians Among Nominees For 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Canada’s Justin Bieber, Drake, The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, Tate McRae and Shawn Mendes are among the nominees announced Thursday for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Bieber, Drake and The Weeknd are competing with Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X for Male Artist of the Year (an award The Weeknd won in 2021). The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” is nominated for Music Video of the Year.

“Stay,” Bieber’s collaboration with The Kid LAROI, and his track “Peaches” featuring Caesar as and Giveon are both nominated for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Music Video of the Year. (“Stay” is also up for TikTok Bop of the Year.)

Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future & Young Thug is up for Hip-Hop Song of the Year and the rapper is vying for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. Certified Lover Boy is, rather oddly, nominated for Best Comeback Album.

McRae, up for Best New Pop Artist, shares a Dance Song of the Year nomination with Regard and Troye Sivan for their collaboration, “You,” and she has a Cover Song of the Year nom for her version of Conan Gray’s “Heather.”

Mendes’ take on Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” is also vying for Cover Song of the Year.

Artists with multiple nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Silk Sonic, Ariana Grande, BTS and Måneskin.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards, which recognize the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app – and the top choices in several fan-voted categories – are scheduled to be handed out March 22 from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Check out the nominations:

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat ft. SZA

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Levitating” - Dua Lipa

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“positions” - Ariana Grande

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

AJR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

BEST COLLABORATION

“Best Friend” - Saweetie ft. Doja Cat

“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

BEST NEW POP ARTIST

Giveon

Måneskin

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

“All My Favorite Songs” - Weezer ft. AJR

“Follow You” - Imagine Dragons

“Monsters” - All Time Low ft. blackbear

“my ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear

“Shy Away” - twenty one pilots

ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

BEST NEW ALTERNATIVE ARTIST

Cannons

Clairo

girl in red

Måneskin

WILLOW

ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR

“And So It Went” - The Pretty Reckless

“Living The Dream” - Five Finger Death Punch

“Nowhere Generation” - Rise Against

“Wait A Minute My Girl” - Volbeat

“Waiting On A War” - Foo Fighters

ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chevelle

Five Finger Death Punch

Foo Fighters

Mammoth WVH

The Pretty Reckless

BEST NEW ROCK ARTIST

All Good Things

Architects

Ayron Jones

Mammoth WVH

Zero 9:36

COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR

“Famous Friends” - Chris Young & Kane Brown

“Forever After All” - Luke Combs

“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Just The Way” - Parmalee ft. Blanco Brown

“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett

COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Thomas Rhett

BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST

Lainey Wilson

Niko Moon

Parker McCollum

Ryan Hurd

Tenille Arts

DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR

“BED” - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta

“Do It To It” - ACRAZE ft. Cherish

“Heartbreak Anthem” - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix

“Love Tonight” - Shouse

“You” - Regard ft. Troye Sivan & Tate McRae

DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Regard

Swedish House Mafia

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

“Essence” - WizKid ft. Tems

“Time Today” - Moneybagg Yo

“Up” - Cardi B

“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake ft. Future & Young Thug

“What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke

HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo

Pop Smoke

BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST

BIA

Coi Leray

Lil Tjay

Pooh Shiesty

Yung Bleu

R&B SONG OF THE YEAR

“Damage” - H.E.R.

“Good Days” - SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan

R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Giveon

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Tank

BEST NEW R&B ARTIST

Chlöe

Giveon

Tone Stith

VanJess

Vedo

LATIN SONG OF THE YEAR

“BICHOTA” - KAROL G

“In Da Getto” - J Balvin & Skrillex

“Pepas” - Farruko

“Todo De Ti” - Rauw Alejandro

“Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny

LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Farruko

KAROL G

Rauw Alejandro

BEST NEW LATIN ARTIST

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Maria Becerra

Nicki Nicole

Tokischa

BEST LYRICS

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“deja vu” - Olivia Rodrigo

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Easy On Me” - Adele

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish

“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Your Power” - Billie Eilish

BEST COVER SONG

“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes

“Heather” (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae

“I'm Still Standing” (Elton John) - Demi Lovato

“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X

“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus

BEST FAN ARMY

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BTSARMY - BTS

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#Rushers - Big Time Rush

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran

“Build a B*tch” - Bella Poarch

“Butter” - BTS

“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring Sza

“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

“Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

SOCIAL STAR AWARD

Bella Poarch

Claire Rosinkranz

Jax

JORDY

Tai Verdes

Tayler Holder

FAVOURITE TOUR PHOTOGRAPHER

All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy Barron

Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM

Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia Parkhurst

What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David Bergman

Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott Ingham

The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX

2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider

TikTok BOP OF THE YEAR

“Beggin’” - Måneskin

“good 4 u” - Olivia Rodrigo

“Just For Me” - PinkPantheress

“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA

“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

“Thot Sh*t” - Megan Thee Stallion

“TWINNEM” - Coi Leray

“Up” - Cardi B

“Woman” - Doja Cat

TikTok SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Alexa Chalnick

ASTON

Cassa Jackson

Ellie Dixon

Jax

Lauren Weintraub

Peytan Porter

Sarah Barrios

vaultboy

BEST COMEBACK ALBUM

30 - Adele

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters

Solar Power - Lorde

Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers

Voyage - ABBA