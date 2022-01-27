Canadians Among Nominees For 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Canada’s Justin Bieber, Drake, The Weeknd, Daniel Caesar, Tate McRae and Shawn Mendes are among the nominees announced Thursday for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Bieber, Drake and The Weeknd are competing with Ed Sheeran and Lil Nas X for Male Artist of the Year (an award The Weeknd won in 2021). The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” is nominated for Music Video of the Year.
“Stay,” Bieber’s collaboration with The Kid LAROI, and his track “Peaches” featuring Caesar as and Giveon are both nominated for Song of the Year, Best Collaboration and Music Video of the Year. (“Stay” is also up for TikTok Bop of the Year.)
Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future & Young Thug is up for Hip-Hop Song of the Year and the rapper is vying for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. Certified Lover Boy is, rather oddly, nominated for Best Comeback Album.
McRae, up for Best New Pop Artist, shares a Dance Song of the Year nomination with Regard and Troye Sivan for their collaboration, “You,” and she has a Cover Song of the Year nom for her version of Conan Gray’s “Heather.”
Mendes’ take on Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” is also vying for Cover Song of the Year.
Artists with multiple nominees include Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Silk Sonic, Ariana Grande, BTS and Måneskin.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards, which recognize the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the app – and the top choices in several fan-voted categories – are scheduled to be handed out March 22 from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Check out the nominations:
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Levitating” - Dua Lipa
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“positions” - Ariana Grande
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
BEST DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR
AJR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
BEST COLLABORATION
“Best Friend” - Saweetie ft. Doja Cat
“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
BEST NEW POP ARTIST
Giveon
Måneskin
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR
“All My Favorite Songs” - Weezer ft. AJR
“Follow You” - Imagine Dragons
“Monsters” - All Time Low ft. blackbear
“my ex’s best friend” - Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear
“Shy Away” - twenty one pilots
ALTERNATIVE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
BEST NEW ALTERNATIVE ARTIST
Cannons
Clairo
girl in red
Måneskin
WILLOW
ROCK SONG OF THE YEAR
“And So It Went” - The Pretty Reckless
“Living The Dream” - Five Finger Death Punch
“Nowhere Generation” - Rise Against
“Wait A Minute My Girl” - Volbeat
“Waiting On A War” - Foo Fighters
ROCK ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chevelle
Five Finger Death Punch
Foo Fighters
Mammoth WVH
The Pretty Reckless
BEST NEW ROCK ARTIST
All Good Things
Architects
Ayron Jones
Mammoth WVH
Zero 9:36
COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR
“Famous Friends” - Chris Young & Kane Brown
“Forever After All” - Luke Combs
“If I Didn't Love You” - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
“Just The Way” - Parmalee ft. Blanco Brown
“The Good Ones” - Gabby Barrett
COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST
Lainey Wilson
Niko Moon
Parker McCollum
Ryan Hurd
Tenille Arts
DANCE SONG OF THE YEAR
“BED” - Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta
“Do It To It” - ACRAZE ft. Cherish
“Heartbreak Anthem” - Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix
“Love Tonight” - Shouse
“You” - Regard ft. Troye Sivan & Tate McRae
DANCE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Anabel Englund
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Regard
Swedish House Mafia
HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
“Essence” - WizKid ft. Tems
“Time Today” - Moneybagg Yo
“Up” - Cardi B
“Way 2 Sexy” - Drake ft. Future & Young Thug
“What You Know Bout Love” - Pop Smoke
HIP-HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo
Pop Smoke
BEST NEW HIP-HOP ARTIST
BIA
Coi Leray
Lil Tjay
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu
R&B SONG OF THE YEAR
“Damage” - H.E.R.
“Good Days” - SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary” - Giveon
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” - Jazmine Sullivan
R&B ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Giveon
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Tank
BEST NEW R&B ARTIST
Chlöe
Giveon
Tone Stith
VanJess
Vedo
LATIN SONG OF THE YEAR
“BICHOTA” - KAROL G
“In Da Getto” - J Balvin & Skrillex
“Pepas” - Farruko
“Todo De Ti” - Rauw Alejandro
“Yonaguni” - Bad Bunny
LATIN ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny
Camilo
Farruko
KAROL G
Rauw Alejandro
BEST NEW LATIN ARTIST
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Maria Becerra
Nicki Nicole
Tokischa
BEST LYRICS
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)” - Taylor Swift
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“deja vu” - Olivia Rodrigo
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Easy On Me” - Adele
“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish
“Heat Waves” - Glass Animals
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Your Power” - Billie Eilish
BEST COVER SONG
“Fix You” (Coldplay) - Kacey Musgraves
“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) - Camila Cabello
“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) - Shawn Mendes
“Heather” (Conan Gray) - Tate McRae
“I'm Still Standing” (Elton John) - Demi Lovato
“Jolene” (Dolly Parton) - Lil Nas X
“Nothing Else Matters” (Metallica) - Miley Cyrus
BEST FAN ARMY
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BTSARMY - BTS
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Hotties - Megan Thee Stallion
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Livies - Olivia Rodrigo
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#Rushers - Big Time Rush
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
“Bad Habits” - Ed Sheeran
“Build a B*tch” - Bella Poarch
“Butter” - BTS
“drivers license” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring Sza
“Leave The Door Open” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
“Save Your Tears” - The Weeknd
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
SOCIAL STAR AWARD
Bella Poarch
Claire Rosinkranz
Jax
JORDY
Tai Verdes
Tayler Holder
FAVOURITE TOUR PHOTOGRAPHER
All American Road Show (Chris Stapleton) - Andy Barron
Love On Tour (Harry Styles) - Anthony PHAM
Remember This Tour (Jonas Brothers) - Cynthia Parkhurst
What You See Is What You Get Tour (Luke Combs) - David Bergman
Hella Mega Tour (Fall Out Boy) - Elliott Ingham
The Comeback Tour (Zac Brown Band) - PROJECTBLACKBOXX
2021 Tour (Maroon 5) - Travis Schneider
TikTok BOP OF THE YEAR
“Beggin’” - Måneskin
“good 4 u” - Olivia Rodrigo
“Just For Me” - PinkPantheress
“Kiss Me More” - Doja Cat featuring SZA
“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
“Stay” - The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
“Thot Sh*t” - Megan Thee Stallion
“TWINNEM” - Coi Leray
“Up” - Cardi B
“Woman” - Doja Cat
TikTok SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Alexa Chalnick
ASTON
Cassa Jackson
Ellie Dixon
Jax
Lauren Weintraub
Peytan Porter
Sarah Barrios
vaultboy
BEST COMEBACK ALBUM
30 - Adele
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
Medicine At Midnight - Foo Fighters
Solar Power - Lorde
Star-Crossed - Kacey Musgraves
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers
Voyage - ABBA
