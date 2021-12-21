Canadians Prefer Adele Over Mariah Carey At Christmas

All Canadians want for Christmas is Adele, according to the latest singles chart.

“Easy On Me” is No. 1 for its 10th straight week on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 dated Dec. 25, which is compiled based on sales, streams and radio airplay.

It is one of seven non-holiday tracks in the Top 10.

But, south of the border, the Top 10 is dominated by six festive songs. (“Easy On Me” is at No. 3.)

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is No. 1 for a fourth year. Released in 1994, the track went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 2017. It spent three weeks in the top spot in 2019 and two weeks in 2020.

Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” is No. 2, Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” is No. 4, Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas” is No. 5, Andy Williams’ “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is No. 7 and Wham!’s “Last Christmas” is No. 9.

On the Canadian Hot 100, Elton John & Dua Lipa hold on to the No. 2 spot with “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” remains at No. 3 and “Bad Habits” drops one spot to No. 7. Singles by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, GAYLE and Lil Nas & Jack Harlow round out the Top 10.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” is No. 4 in Canada, where “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” is No. 8 and “Last Christmas” is No. 9.

Adele’s 30 tops both the U.S. and Canadian albums chart for a fourth week and Michael Bublé’s Christmas, at No. 4 and No. 2 respectively.