Canadians Urged To Share Favourite Live Music Memories

The Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA) has launched a campaign to raise awareness about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the industry and to pressure governments to provide more support.

“We know that Canadians will want to return to live music venues when it is safe to do so,” said CLMA president and CEO Erin Benjamin, in a release. “Real people in your community are at risk of losing their jobs forever.

“They need additional, ongoing targeted support from governments to ensure that when COVID measures are lifted, Canadian continue to have access to the artists and live music experiences they know and love.”

MORE: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Concerts Could Be Back This Fall

According to the CLMA, a quarter of workers lost their jobs last year and nearly two-thirds of the industry is at risk of “permanent closure.” Levels of stress and anxiety have risen since the start of the pandemic, particularly among artists who rely on live shows to earn a living.

The CLMA wants fans to share their favourite live music memories, concert videos and photos on social media using the hashtag “#ForTheLoveOfLive.”