Cardi B Agrees To Officiate Kal Penn's Wedding

Cardi B has offered to officiate the wedding of actor Kal Penn and his fiancé Josh.

On Wednesday, Penn tweeted about spotting the rap superstar on a flight to Los Angeles. “I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands,” he wrote.

Cardi B saw the tweet and replied: “First, why didn’t you say hi! Second, I’m licensed to do that sooo……..let me know.”

Penn was quick to acknowledge the offer. “You’re the best,” he tweeted in response. “Was gonna say hi but didn’t want to be disrespectful (your do not disturb light was on). But holy s**t let’s do it! We’re down if you’re down!”

Cardi B replied: "I’m down I’ll get my suit."

The rapper got herself licensed as a marriage officiant earlier this year and conducted a service for two women. “I’m licensed to marry people,” she tweeted at the time. “I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do.”

Penn, who made the comedy film Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle and the TV series Designated Survivor in Toronto, announced last weekend that he is engaged to Josh, his partner of 11 years.

“We're both very understated about all of the pomp and circumstance stuff,” Penn told People. “The big disagreement now is whether it's a huge wedding or a tiny wedding. I want the big-ass Indian wedding. Josh hates attention and [has said] 'Or, we could just do quick 20-minute thing with our families and that's it.' So we have to meet halfway.”