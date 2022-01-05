Cardi B Calls Homophobes 'Ugly'

Cardi B lashed out Tuesday at homophobes.

“Every bad b**ch have a gay best friend or gay best friend cousin,” the rap star tweeted. “If you homophobic you just ugly.”

It’s not clear what prompted the statement, which was celebrated by thousands of her followers.

Predictably, a few people didn’t like Cardi’s show of support.

“This tweet ironically promotes a homophobic mindset that gay friends exist to be some kind of weird accessory,” replied one, “and a lot of us in the community will speak from experience as the ‘gay best friend’ that there was a lot of homophobia in that friendship.”

Another reacted with: “can we pls not glorify using gay people as an accessory, that’s very 2007 behaviour.”

One person suggested Cardi B address homophobia in her own home. “Doesn’t your husband feel differently ?? Isn’t he quoted saying extremely homophobic things??,” read the reply. “Like I’m queer and I appreciate the love buuut offset is the one who needs to hear this honey bun!!

(In a 2018 Instagram post, Offset wrote: “I got love for all people. My passion for fashion has lead me to a lot of gay people around me who I have mad respect for and we are very cool so I’m not in a place where I’m hating like that.”)

Cardi B, who has previously identified as bisexual, has tweeted several times about homophobia. Last June, she shared: “I don’t support the LGBT community because I have 'gay fans’ I support because of the confused feelings I had growing up on is it normal to like girls? I support because I know how hard it was for my gay cousin to come out to his very strict Dominican family.”

The rap star officiated the wedding of two women last October as part of her online series Cardi Tries _ and recently offered to officiate the wedding of actor Kal Penn and his partner Josh Hall.